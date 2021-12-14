Marvin Lynn Meade

1937 - 2021

GORHAM — On Monday December 13, 2021, Marvin Lynn Meade, 84, of Gorham, Illinois, left this earth for his heavenly home.

Marvin was born on October 4, 1937, in Gorham, Illinois, to Charles Henry "Chick" Meade and Lennie Eleanor (Seamon) Meade.

Marvin served in the U.S Navy from 1955 to 1958.

Marvin was a member of the American Legion post #127, a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and former member of the Carpenters Local #604, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved making his custom-made duck and turkey calls.

He worked as welder for the Missouri Pacific/Union Pacific until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Eliza "Jeanne" (Gearhart) Meade of 59 years. His siblings: June Taylor (Raymond) and David Meade (Linda).

He leaves behind his children: Monica Meade-Smith (Bill), Stephen Meade (Lisa), and Eric Meade (Donna). Along with his grandchildren: Nikole Smith-Ebersohl (Chad), Gabriel Smith (Kelly), Emily Smith, Joshua Meade, Daniel Meade, Erika (Meade) Endres (Cory), Dylan Baltzell, Caitlyn Meade and Chelby Meade.

He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren: Kloe, Ella, Mason, Charles Henry (Hank), Elsie, Reid, Tucker, Carleigh, Eevy, Hattie, and two other blessings on the way.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy Ann, one brother Robert Meade and one sister Doris Alley.

Visitation for the public will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday December 15, 2021, with funeral service to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Pettett Funeral Home. There will be a private interment at a later date.

For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.