Mary A. Ballance

1926 - 2021

WOLF LAKE — Mary A. Ballance, age 95 of Wolf Lake, died Friday, August 20, 2021, in Herrin Hospital. She was born January 19, 1926, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Fred and Stella E. (Wilson) Groves. She married Dorris G. Ballance on February 27, 1945, in Anna. He preceded her in death on December 31, 1976.

Mary is survived by her children: June (Richard) Vanover of Murray, KY, Audrey (Brad) Burchyett of Tonganoxie, KS, Dennis (Linda) Ballance of Angie Carterville, Angie (David) McMahan of Wolf Lake, Mindy (David) Livesay of Wolf Lake, Tina Bryan (David Peters) of Webster Groves, MO; daughter-in-law, Karen Ballance of Wolf Lake; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorris G. Ballance; son, Tim "Razor" Ballance; son-in-law, Scott Bryan; and grandson, Kent Burchyett.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 26, 2021, in the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Interment will be in the Jonesboro Cemetery. Friends may call after 11:00 a.m. and until the service hour at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Memorial contributions are preferred to the Wolf Lake Community Center/Park or a mission of your choice. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home.