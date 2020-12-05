MARION — Mary Ann Allen, 85, of Marion, formerly of Eldorado, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

She and her twin brother, James M. King, were born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Gideon, Missouri, to parents, James E. and Nadine (Hildebrand) King.

Mary Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marion where she formerly taught Sunday School and helped establish the present church library. She graduated from Marion High School in 1954 and started college when her youngest son started Kindergarten. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1973 with a degree in education, and taught in Eldorado for many years. She also earned her Master's Degree at SIU during her teaching career. She moved back to her hometown of Marion in 1985, eventually retired from the Eldorado school district, and started a new career at the Marion Carnegie Library, where she was instrumental in its renovation and children's library.

Mary Ann's work as a librarian was motivated by her passion for literature and books, a love of which she passed to her children.

She was active in her professional sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, and loved to travel. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she always considered her children to be her greatest legacy.