Mary Ann Koeneman

April 17, 1934 - Feb. 6, 2022

CHESTER — Mary Ann Koeneman (nee Uffelman), 87, passed away at 2:37 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Chester, IL.

She was born to the late E. J. ("Dutch" - former mayor of Chester) and Mary Uffelman (nee Hamm) on April 17, 1934. Mary Ann attended Chester Grade School and graduated from Chester High School in 1952.

In 1956, Mary Ann graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Mary Ann's name was engraved on the Bronze Tablet which includes the names of the university's most outstanding students. While attending college, she was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

On June 30, 1956, Mary Ann married Don Paul Koeneman at the old First Presbyterian Church in Chester. In the fall of that year, due to Don's active duty as a JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force, the newly married couple moved to Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Thereafter they were stationed for several years at the Azores Air Transport Station in Azores, Portugal.

Following Don's honorable discharge from the Air Force, Mary Ann and Don, together with their two sons, Paul and Greg, returned to Chester where Don started his law practice and then became the Randolph County State's Attorney.

Mary Ann's hobbies included supporting her beloved University of Illinois, traveling around the world, hosting Bible Studies at her home, attending Broadway shows at the Fox with her friends, reading voraciously, participating in various Bridge clubs, square dancing, skiing and letting people know that she was thinking of them as she sent hundreds of birthday and other cards routinely.

Mary Ann was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Chester and served as both an elder and deacon for many years. She was also a member of the Presbyterian Women's Club and was in charge of the church's mission projects. In addition, for many years Mary Ann was the Chester Chairman of the American Cancer Society's annual fund drive and served on the Boards of both Chester Memorial Hospital and the Chester Food Pantry. She also was very instrumental in organizing Hospice of Southern Illinois. In 2007, Mary Ann was honored to be named as the Chester Women's Club "Woman of the Year."

Survivors: two sons: Don "Paul" (Kyle) Koeneman, Jr.Chester, IL, Greg Koeneman, Chesterfield, MO; two grandsons: Christopher (Briana) Koeneman, Chester, IL, and Kevin (Amy) Koeneman, Leawood, KS; three great-grandsons: C.J., Danny and Max.

Preceded in Death by: parents, E.J. and Mary Uffelman; husband, Don P. Koeneman; brother, John Uffelman; mother and father-in-law, B.W. and Marguerite Koeneman; and brother-in-law,Bill E. Koeneman.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m, on Friday, February 11, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Chester, IL. Rev. Sam Roethemeyer officiating. Interment at Paradise Cemetery Steeleville, IL. Visitation will be Thursday, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, IL; Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. AT First Presbyterian Church, Chester, IL.

Memorials: First Presbyterian Church Hospice of Southern Illinois.

To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net.