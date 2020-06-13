× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COBDEN — Mary Ann Leggans, 77, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence in Cobden.

There will be private graveside services in Casper Cemetery in Anna.

Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation.

For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Leggans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.