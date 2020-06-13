Mary Ann Leggans
Mary Ann Leggans

COBDEN — Mary Ann Leggans, 77, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence in Cobden.

There will be private graveside services in Casper Cemetery in Anna.

Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation.

