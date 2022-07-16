 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Bowen Jennings

1934 - 2022

LEESBURG, FL — Mary Bowen Jennings of Leesburg, FL, passed away on July 4, 2022, at Leesburg Regional Hospital after a long illness. She was 87 years old.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Buck and Mabel Bowen of Carbondale, IL, and is survived by her husband, Ted, Sr., their three children, Ted Jr., Mike, and Donna, their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

