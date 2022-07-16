Mary Bowen Jennings
1934 - 2022
LEESBURG, FL — Mary Bowen Jennings of Leesburg, FL, passed away on July 4, 2022, at Leesburg Regional Hospital after a long illness. She was 87 years old.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Buck and Mabel Bowen of Carbondale, IL, and is survived by her husband, Ted, Sr., their three children, Ted Jr., Mike, and Donna, their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
