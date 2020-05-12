Mary Catherine Cook
MULKEYTOWN — Mary Catherine Cook, 81, of Mulkeytown, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be at Ward Cemetery with Pastor Bill Wiggs officiating.

Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher is handling arrangements.

