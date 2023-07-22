Mary Catherine "Kaye" Grezlak

Aug. 7, 1941 - July 15, 2023

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Mary Catherine "Kaye" Grezlak, 81, passed away on Saturday, July 15 after a long battle with Dementia. She was supported by her daughters and close friends in her final hours. Kaye was born on Aug. 7, 1941, in Zeigler, Illinois to John and Mary Raski (nee Enot).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard Grezlak, and is survived by their four daughters: Catherine (David Flatley), Christine (Brian Elsesser), Laura Burkey, and Lisa Grezlak; by her loving grandchildren: Claire Elsesser, Chloe Elsesser, Rachel Flatley, Julia Flatle, Evan Burkey and Olivia Burkey; and her beloved brother John Raski Jr. of Herrin, Illinois.

Kaye graduated from Zeigler High School in 1959 and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, graduating with a teaching certificate in 1963. She and Richard moved to Edwardsville, Illinois in 1964, both having accepted teaching positions. After teaching High School English for several years, Kaye began a long and successful career in real estate, retiring in 2013. Anyone who worked with Kaye knew how tirelessly she worked, how important her client's needs were, and how deeply she appreciated the community of Edwardsville. Kaye was a talented artist who did not call attention to herself. She was also an expert at refinishing antique furniture, bringing back to life many found treasures.

Later in life, Kaye took her artistic talents to the garden and in 2012 was the recipient of Edwardsville's Green Thumb Award. Kaye loved traveling, she enjoyed her golf group at Sunset Hills Country Club, was fiercely committed to her 50-year bridge club and enjoyed the arts and musical theatre. She doted on her daughters and grandchildren who always enjoyed "Gigi's" home cooked meals, the special treats she would find and share at every holiday, and her deep generosity for all. She was a devout Catholic, volunteering at mass and as a grievance partner after she lost her husband.

Friends can pay respects to Kaye Grezlak and her family on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A visitation will be held at St. Boniface Church at 110 N. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville, Illinois from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by Mass. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kaye's name to the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. They can be reached at gsofsi.org/give or contributions can be mailed to The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Development Office at 4 Ginger Creek Parkway, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. Alternatively, donations may be sent to St. Boniface Parish and the Wildey Theatre of Edwardsville. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.