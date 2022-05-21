Mary Deanna Glover "Dee"

CARBONDALE — Dee was born in Vienna, IL and passed away on May 9, 2022 in Stuart, FL at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walter Glover, and her parents Harry E. and Dorothy May Willyard.

Dee graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL and together with her husband owned and managed a mobile home business for most of their lives.

Dee had a diversity of interests which included orchid cultivation, card playing, travel, yoga, hummingbirds, gardening, line-dancing, volunteering, singing in a choir and spending quality time with her dog. Dee was a member of the American Orchid Society, the Little Egypt Orchid Society and attended the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.

Dee is survived by her loving step-children: Charles S. Glover (Robbin) of Palm City, FL; Christine Parupia (Iqbal) of Concord, CA; Cynthia Smith (Steve) of Cary, NC; Cathleen Gerzina (Jack) of Stuart, FL; and Clark Glover (Laura) of Jensen Beach, FL; twelve cherished grandchildren: Charles R. Glover, James R. Glover, Daniel Parupia, Michael Smith, Catherine Smith, Robert Smith, Lauren Gerzina, Lindsey Rowley, Carolyn Deanne Gerzina-Weith, Bailey DeFeo-Glover, Brock Glover, and Emilia Glover; four great-grandchildren: Ricki Burrow, Maria Leis, Sophia Glover, and Ava Glover; and one great-great-grandson, Greylen O'Neal. Dee is also survived by her sisters: Carmen Dixon (Howard Gene) of Vienna, IL and Kathleen Ann Waters (Clarence ) of Lee's Summit, MO; and beloved nieces: Mary Suzanne Dixon, Pam Leenig, Nancy Horton, Sarah Drummond, Teresa Smith, and Rachel Biaz.

Memorial services for Dee will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale located at 310 S. University Avenue, Carbondale, IL 62901. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the church afterwards.