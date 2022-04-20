Mary Denise Gobtop

April 12, 1952 - April 16, 2022

MCLEANSBORO — Mary Denise Gobtop, 70, of McLeansboro, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

She was born on April 12, 1952, in Pearl River, NY, to James and Francis (Oisher) Alexander. She married Randall Joe Gobtop on May 17, 1975.

She is survived by her husband, Randall Gobtop of McLeansboro; children: Douglas (Stephanie) Suhr of Roscoe, IL, Jawn (Dwaine) Warren of Chaffee, MO, and Laura (Carlos) Suarez of McLeansboro; grandchildren: Hannah Suhr, Keegan Suhr, Catelyn Suhr, Aiden Suhr, Charles Wehnes, James Gobtop, Garrett Warren, Ronnie Suarez and Carlos Suarez; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Geneva Cramer of Ewing, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Starr Alexander; six brothers: William Alexander, Robert Alexander, James Alexander, John Alexander, Gerald "Harry" Alexander and Thomas Alexander; and two sisters: Rita Reed and Karol Rand.

Funeral services will be on Saturday April 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home in Sesser with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser, IL.

