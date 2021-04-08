Mary E. Bloodworth

MARION — Mary E. Bloodworth, age 91, of Marion, IL, passed away at her home with her family by her side, at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.

The visitation will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Roy Pepmiller presiding. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "St Jude Children's Research Hospital" or "Shriners Hospitals for Children." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation and service it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.