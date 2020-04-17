Mary E. Dillon
Mary E. Dillon

CARBONDALE — Mary E. Dillon, 98, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Private family graveside services will be in Boskydell Cemetery in Carbondale.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boskydell Cemetery or donor's choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

