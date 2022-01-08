Mary E. Whittenberg
1924 - 2022
CARBONDALE — Mary E. Whittenberg, 97, of Carbondale, IL, passed away peacefully at her home January 1, 2022.
She was born October 12, 1924, to Grace and Toy Knauss.
Mary is survived by her two daughters: Penny Clutts and Patti Peters; three granddaughters: Kelly Kerckhove (Tom), Kiley Peters (Kyle), Paige Peters (Megan); and two great-granddaughters: Maddie and Cate Kerckhove. She is preceded in death by her husband, John S. Whittenberg, Jr., and her daughter, Janis L. Whittenberg.
Mary enjoyed traveling, reading, bowling, gardening, and the love of her many friends and family. She was the first female supervisor of the Illinois Driver's License Bureau.
A private burial will be at Alto Pass Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Mary, visit www.meredithfh.com.
