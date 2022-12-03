 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Edna Powell

Mary Edna Powell

Mary Edna Powell

1916—2022

MARION — Mary Edna Powell of Marion, deeply loved by her family, friends, and community, passed on peacefully to Heaven this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 at age 106. Her children and family members were present. Her surviving family are Cecile (Cece) Ward and family of Albuquerque; Curtis (Curt) Powell and family of Chicago; granddaughter Mary Nicole (Nikki) Mitchell and family of Albuquerque; and grandson Russell Duncan (Rusty) Mitchell and family of Macon, GA. Information about visitation and services Dec. 2-3 can be found at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com/.

Masks are requested in the interest of safety and will be made available.

