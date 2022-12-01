Mary Edna Powell
1916 - 2022
MARION – Mary Edna Powell of Marion, deeply loved by her family, friends, and community, passed on peacefully to Heaven this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 at age 106. Her children and family members were present. Her surviving family are Cecile (Cece) Ward and family of Albuquerque; Curtis (Curt) Powell and family of Chicago; niece Mary Nicole (Nikki) Mitchell and family of Albuquerque; and Russell Duncan (Rusty) Mitchell and family of Macon. Information about visitation and services December 2 and 3 can be found at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com/. Masks are requested in the interest of safety and will be made available.
