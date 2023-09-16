Mary Elizabeth Gibson

July 27, 1944 - Sept. 10, 2023

Mary Elizabeth Gibson, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 10, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale after a year-long battle from heart surgery complications.

Mary was born in Chicago, IL on July 27, 1944 the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Elsie (Kratovil) Geske.

She earned her master's degree in education at Northern Illinois University. Mary taught at Elkville Grade School for over 32 years. She led her students by example that all living things are precious. She would often catch insects in a glass and release them outside. She loved all wildlife, nature, growing plants, and flowers are things she truly enjoyed. She was skilled at calligraphy and shared that talent with many people.

Mary married the love of her life, George, and they shared over 57 years of marriage.

She is survived by her husband, George Gibson of Carbondale, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and cousins, nieces, and nephews and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elsie Geske.

Per Mary's request, there will be no services or visitation.

Donations may be submitted to; Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation; 4031 Big Muddy Road Carterville, Illinois 62918, or the Elkville Scholarship Fund.

Mary will be in our hearts forever and will be truly missed by all. She leaves all the knew her with many beautiful memories.

