Mary Ellen Searcy

Mary Ellen Searcy

CARBONDALE/CARTERVILLE — Mary Ellen Searcy, age 99 of Carbondale/Carterville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Services Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Grace Methodist Church, 220 N. Tower Rd., Carbondale. Visitation 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Funeral 2 p.m. Full obit pending at Crainsonline.com

