Mary Evelyn Eckert
1928 - 2022
HUNTSVILLE, AL — Mary Evelyn Eckert, age 94, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Huntsville, Alabama. She was born in Carbondale on Oct. 7, 1928, to Orville and Lily Widdows.
She was married to Ardell Eckert who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters Sandy (Ken) and Cheryl (Shawn), grandchildren, Leah, Jesslyn, Lacey, Nicole, Brett, and Scott. Great grandchildren, Lizzie, Jack, Josi, Peyton, Knox, and Lyla.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale at a later date.
