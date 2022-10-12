 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Evelyn Eckert

1928 - 2022

HUNTSVILLE, AL — Mary Evelyn Eckert, age 94, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Huntsville, Alabama. She was born in Carbondale on Oct. 7, 1928, to Orville and Lily Widdows.

She was married to Ardell Eckert who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters Sandy (Ken) and Cheryl (Shawn), grandchildren, Leah, Jesslyn, Lacey, Nicole, Brett, and Scott. Great grandchildren, Lizzie, Jack, Josi, Peyton, Knox, and Lyla.

A private graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale at a later date.

