MARION — Mary Evelyn Newman, 100, passed away peacefully at 6:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Heartland Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, with the Rev. Ron Cremeens officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. A time of visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home.
For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the Marion Third Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home; 800 N. Market St.; Marion, IL 62959.
For more information, or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
