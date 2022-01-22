Mary Frances "Fran" (Brewer) Graf

Oct. 28, 1951 - Jan. 19, 2022

DEER CREEK — Mary Frances "Fran" (Brewer) Graf, 70, of Deer Creek, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, surrounded by her family, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents and an older sister.

She leaves behind an adoring husband and more family and friends who became family than you can shake a stick at.

Mary worked as a nurse for many years; however, she worked even harder at raising the scores of children and animals who passed through her doors. She found the latter to be just as fulfilling work as the former.

Mary loved to spend time with family and friends. She could often be found at the round table holding court with her loved ones.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to TAPS Animal Shelter in Pekin, IL, or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

