CARBONDALE — Mary Frances "Fran" Giles, 96, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her Carbondale home.

Born in Alabama, Fran received her BA from Berea College in 1945. She met her first husband, Sherwin "Sherry" F. Abrams, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They married in 1950 and remained in Madison while he finished his doctorate and she ran the Theater Box Office. In 1955, they came to Carbondale where Sherry joined "Mac" McLeod to form the nascent Theater Department at SIU. In 1964, Fran and Sherry adopted her brother's three children, Joseph, Michael, and Patricia Nunley, after their parents' deaths. From 1955, Fran was secretary to the deans in the College of Education (COE) until she was encouraged by Dean E. J. Clark and Sherry to quit and pursue her master's degree. Fran received her MA in English from SIU in 1969. She taught in the English Department then became an academic advisor in the COE and, from 1975, served as its coordinator for Teacher Education Services and chief academic advisor until her retirement in 1987. Sadly, Sherry died in 1970, but a few years later, Fran met John "Jack" E. Giles who was a vice president at Giles Armature and Electric in Marion. They were married from 1978 until Jack's death in 2007.