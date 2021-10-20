Mary "Frances" Gilliam

Feb. 29, 1940 - Oct. 17, 2021

CREAL SPRINGS — Mary "Frances" Gilliam, age 81, of Creal Springs, formerly of DuQuoin, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. at her residence.

Frances was born on Feb. 29, 1940, in Harrisburg, IL, a daughter of Lemly and Anna Faye (Teague) Mercer. She married Richard L. Gilliam on Jan. 3, 1959, in DuQuoin, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2013.

Survivors include her son, Richard Lee (Ann) Gilliam, Jr. of Ava; daughters, Juli (Ed) Roznowski of DuQuoin, and Mary Susan (Pat) Lockhart of Creal Springs; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and her seven cats whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lemly and Anna Faye Mercer; husband, Richard; two brothers: Robbie and Billy Hathaway.

A memorial service will be held at Crain Funeral Home–Egyptian Chapel in Energy on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Glenn Poshard officiating. Inurnment will take place at Egyptian Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Francis Animal Hospital of Murphysboro or the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children.

Crain Funeral Home–Egyptian Chapel in Energy has been entrusted with the arrangements.

For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.