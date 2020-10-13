MARION — Mary Frances Karroll, 102, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, during a brief residency at Parkway Manor in Marion.

Please join us for a visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 14th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Union Funeral Home, West Frankfort, followed by a celebration of life with Brother Mike Cash presiding. Burial will follow in Tower Heights Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to First Baptist Church Clothing Room, West Frankfort.

Visitation limit of 50 person capacity at one time; funeral limit to 50 persons; facial coverings required; and social distancing yourself from others.

Online condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com