Mary Frances Lauderdale

1947 - 2022

WETAUG - Mary Frances Lauderdale, age 75 years, a resident of rural Dongola, Illinois (the Wetaug community), passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Mary Frances was born Aug. 2, 1947 in Metropolis, Illinois. She was the daughter of William O. Lauderdale and Lorene L. (Slankard) Lauderdale.

In Aug. 1965, Mary Frances was united in marriage to Alfred Gast in Tonganoxie, Kansas. To this union two children were born: Diane Gast Pfannenstiel and Jeffrey Gast.

In July 1971, Mary Frances was united in marriage to L.D. Crawford in Reno, Nevada. To this union five children were born: Angela Crawford Haven, Leslie Crawford Higgins, Timothy Crawford, Larry Dale Crawford and Tabitha Crawford Gruda.

Mary Frances is survived by: two brothers – William Eugene (Debbie) Lauderdale and Billy Odell (Trisha) Lauderdale; six children – Diane Pfannenstiel, Jeff Gast, Angela Haven, Leslie Higgins, Timothy Crawford and Larry Dale Crawford; 17 grandchildren Michael Pfannenstiel, Nicholas Pfannenstiel, Charlie Gast, Justin Haven, Jonny Haven, Brent Westfall, Jr., Kayla Higgins, Brittany Crawford, Shane Crawford, Levi Crawford, Emily Crawford, Samuel Crawford, Crystal Ann Crawford, Jessica Sullivan, Melissa Miller, Travis Crawford, and Christina Crawford; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and her companions Teresa and Robert Hansil.

Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents, William Odell and Lorene Lauderdale; her sister Betty Lorene Kusler, her daughter Tabitha Gruda; her granddaughter Lindsey Crawford; a great nephew Wyatt Orr.

A private service and burial will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.