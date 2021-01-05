VERGENNES — Mary G. Wisely, age 75 of Vergennes, passed away, Jan. 1, 2021 in Herrin Hospital.

Visitation for Mary G. Wisely will be Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com