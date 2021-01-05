Mary Hartman Slankard

Born to David and Carrie (Stalker) Hartman on Oct. 7, 1929, in Metropolis, Illinois. The family moved to Carbondale, Illinois where Mary attended grade school through graduation from Carbondale High School. She went on to attend Southern Illinois University and graduated early, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She taught in the Sesser school system, where she met her soon to be husband, George Slankard, while they were teaching in the elementary school. Mary later taught English at Sesser High School, where she was revered as “one of the best English teachers” many students ever had. Numerous students went on to earn their college degree in education and teach, because of the influence that Mary Slankard had in their life.