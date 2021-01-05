SESSER — Mary Hartman Slankard, who was the very definition of a lady full of love and grace, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Born to David and Carrie (Stalker) Hartman on Oct. 7, 1929, in Metropolis, Illinois. The family moved to Carbondale, Illinois where Mary attended grade school through graduation from Carbondale High School. She went on to attend Southern Illinois University and graduated early, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She taught in the Sesser school system, where she met her soon to be husband, George Slankard, while they were teaching in the elementary school. Mary later taught English at Sesser High School, where she was revered as “one of the best English teachers” many students ever had. Numerous students went on to earn their college degree in education and teach, because of the influence that Mary Slankard had in their life.
George and Mary Slankard expanded Slankard Publishing in the 1960's. While still teaching, Mary was the proofreader of all content for the three periodicals (magazines) that were published; “Cooner”, “Cars and Parts”, as well as “Hunter's Horn”. Upon retirement from education, Mary worked alongside George, fulltime, until their retirement from the publishing business.
Mary and George enjoyed a fulfilling life together and were married for nearly 70 years, before his passing in March 2020.
Mary was an avid learner and enjoyed reading, cooking, English and French design, and horticulture.
Mary had numerous nieces, nephews and friends who regarded her as a beloved aunt and mother. She will forever be in their hearts.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer, contingent upon COVID-19 guidelines.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mary, may be made to the Sesser United Methodist Church, P O Box 428, Sesser, IL 62884.
Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home in Sesser is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com
