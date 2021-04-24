Mary Jane Julian
Feb. 10, 1923 - April 15, 2021
THE VILLAGES, Florida — Mary Jane Julian, 98, of The Villages, FL, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born on February 10, 1923, in West Frankfort, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Hilda (Russell) Rowles.
She is survived by her sister, Betty June Grotti of West Frankfort, IL; her son, Thomas E. Julian of West Frankfort, IL; her daughter, Teresa A. Kendall of The Villages, FL; her grandsons: Andy (Sue) Julian and Aaron Julian; great-grandchildren: Willie, Alex, Aidan and Emma; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Julian; brother, John Rowles and sister, Henrietta Green.
Always with a smile on her face, a book nearby, and a handkerchief in her hand, she will be fondly remembered and loved by all the family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
