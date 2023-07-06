Mary Jane Lee
July 16, 1940 - July 5, 2023
WEST FRANKFORT - Mary Jane Lee, 82, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after a short battle with ovarian cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday July 7, 2023 in the Union Funeral Home - West Frankfort with Bro. Bob Nolen officiating. Burial will be in the Denning Cemetery on the Orient Road. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
