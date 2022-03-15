Mary Jean Jones

MURPHYSBORO - Mary Jean Jones, 86, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Pettett Funeral Home in Murphysboro, IL with Pastor Jason Forby officiating, and visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Mary Jones.

For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.