 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Jean Jones

  • 0

Mary Jean Jones

MURPHYSBORO - Mary Jean Jones, 86, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Pettett Funeral Home in Murphysboro, IL with Pastor Jason Forby officiating, and visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Mary Jones.

For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to ban imports of Russian vodka, diamonds and seafood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News