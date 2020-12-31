In loving memory of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt

Mary Jean Long, 83 years old, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Mary was born Oct. 31, 1937, in Woodriver, the daughter of Herman Meyer and Blanch Meyer King.

She married Harley S. McKee in 1955, and the marriage ended in 1976. He preceded her in death in 2001. Mary married Billy J. Long who preceded her in death July 1998.

Mary lived in Perks and worked at the Burkhart Foam Factory until she retired, and later worked at various jobs after retirement. She then moved to McClure, where she enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and friends.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Debra (Vance) Hazelwood of Tamms, daughter, Karen S. Tatum of East Cape Girardeau, Missouri, son, Kevin L. (Megan) McKee of McClure, daughter, Cynthia R. (Denny) Matthis of Grantsburg; brother, Larry (Arlene) Meyer of South Roxanna, sister, Susan (Neil) Sperandio of Titusville, Florida, sister, Patricia (Paul) Howard of Shipman, and brother Steve (Norma) Meyer of Stauton. She has 12 grandchildren, 30 great- grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.