Mary Kaminski
CHRISTOPHER, IL — Mary Josephine Kaminski died on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 97 in the home she purchased just after WWII with her first husband, Alfred Davis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday March 3, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Christopher. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. Please note: Covid-19 recommendations will be strictly observed; facial coverings and social distancing are required.

For a full obituary, go to our website

www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com

