Mary Katherine (Lintner) Nix

April 29, 1943 - August 29, 2023

Mary Katherine (Lintner) Nix, age 80, passed away at her residence in Savoy, Illinois on August 29, 2023.

She was born on April 29, 1943 in West Frankfort to Charles and Joan Louise (Cunningham) Lintner. She married Maurice Eric "Ricky" Nix on July 3, 1965 and he preceded her in death on November 26, 2017.

She is survived by daughter Rebecca Nix and her husband Frank Colacicco of Champaign; sisters-in-law Sandy Lintner, Karen Galbraith, and Maureen Souers; cousins Karla (Max) McDonald, Bill (Jane) Rogers, Betty (Ken) Reyburn, Fred (Debbie) Wallace, and Joseph Moguin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Charlie Lintner and Bryan Ann Mandrell; and cousins John Moguin and Lynne Mendenhall.

Rebecca would like to express her appreciation to the caregivers who have attended to her mother over the last year.

A private graveside burial will be held at 10am on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Tower Heights Cemetery in West Frankfort. Visitation will be held at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Saturday, September 2 from 9am to 11am with a memorial service held at 11am.

Due to fragrance sensitivities, the family requests no flowers. A contribution may be sent in Mary's memory to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) building fund at 302 S. Main Street, Benton.

For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com