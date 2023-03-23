Mary Kathleen Barnett
June 19, 1942 - March 21, 2023
MURPHYSBORO — Mary Kathleen Barnett, 80, of Murphysboro and formerly of Hurst and Carbondale, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carbondale. Burial will be in De Soto City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Mary is the wife of the late Bobby G. Barnett; mother of Susan Barnett, Pamela Skaggs, and Doug Barnett; sister of Clifford "Sonny" Tippy and David (Jane) Tippy; dear grandmother and great-grandmother.
Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
