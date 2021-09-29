 Skip to main content
Mary L. Inselmann

Mary L. Inselmann

STEELEVILLE – Mary L. Inselmann, 77, of Steeleville, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her home in Steeleville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, with Reverend Mark Harriss officiating. Burial to follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville. Friends may call from Noon - 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Memorials may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Steeleville, IL 62288. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.

Due to executive order, face masks must be worn, and social guidelines must be followed.

