Mary Lea Eck, age 81, went to be with her Lord on December 15, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1939, to Leaman Brown and Margie Marie (Jacobs) Brown in Carbondale, IL. She graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 1956 and then Deaconess School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO with her RN degree in 1960. She married Dr. Birkle Eck of St. Louis in November 1961. They shared more than 55 years of marriage. Mary Lea was preceded in death by her husband, her mother, her stepfather, and her nephew.