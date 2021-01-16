Mary Lea Eck
July 22, 1939 - Dec. 15, 2020
Mary Lea Eck, age 81, went to be with her Lord on December 15, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1939, to Leaman Brown and Margie Marie (Jacobs) Brown in Carbondale, IL. She graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 1956 and then Deaconess School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO with her RN degree in 1960. She married Dr. Birkle Eck of St. Louis in November 1961. They shared more than 55 years of marriage. Mary Lea was preceded in death by her husband, her mother, her stepfather, and her nephew.
She leaves behind her devoted brother Bud Brewer and wife Sue of Goreville, IL; her nieces: Kelli Brewer of Bradenton, FL, Allison Snow of Benton, IL, Julianne Richard of Franklin, TN and nephew, Kevin Brewer of Seattle, WA. She also leaves behind many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Special friends she leaves behind are Herman Rapert, Peggy Etzkorn, Debbie Thorsen, and Mary Ann Meola.
Mary Lea was a resident of Mari de Villa Retirement Center and a member of Day Spring Baptist Church in Town & Country, MO.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
