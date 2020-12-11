Mary Lee Neal, 74, of Laughlin, Nevada, formerly of Southern Illinois, passed away, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Summerlin Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was born June 29, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Russell and Mary Roberta (Miles) Dunham.
She married Kerry Neal on Dec. 14, 1990.
Mary was a retired nurse. She loved collecting Precious Moments figurines and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Arizona and Anna.
She is survived by her husband, Kerry of Mojave Valley, Arizona; daughter, Kimberly (Adam) Miller of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Ashley (Dawn) Henderson of Austin, Texas, Ryan Stothers and Angel Stothers, both of Seattle, Washington; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Elliott.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ryalynn Bell; father, Russell Dunham CMH; mother, Mary Miles; half sister, Reatha (Miles) Crow; grandfather, Ole Dunham; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Private interment took place on Dec. 1, in Liberty Cemetery in Harrisburg. The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.