Mary Lee Neal, 74, of Laughlin, Nevada, formerly of Southern Illinois, passed away, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Summerlin Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was born June 29, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Russell and Mary Roberta (Miles) Dunham.

She married Kerry Neal on Dec. 14, 1990.

Mary was a retired nurse. She loved collecting Precious Moments figurines and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Arizona and Anna.

She is survived by her husband, Kerry of Mojave Valley, Arizona; daughter, Kimberly (Adam) Miller of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Ashley (Dawn) Henderson of Austin, Texas, Ryan Stothers and Angel Stothers, both of Seattle, Washington; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Elliott.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ryalynn Bell; father, Russell Dunham CMH; mother, Mary Miles; half sister, Reatha (Miles) Crow; grandfather, Ole Dunham; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Private interment took place on Dec. 1, in Liberty Cemetery in Harrisburg. The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.