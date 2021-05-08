Mary Lou Sakonyi

WEST FRANKFORT - Mary Lou Sakonyi, age 92, of West Frankfort, Illinois, died Monday, May 3, 2021, in Reflections Memory Care of Carterville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, West Frankfort, Illinois.

For more information, please visit the website at www.stonefh.com or call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.