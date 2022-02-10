Mary Lou Thomas

June 9, 1944 - Feb. 5, 2022

Mary Lou Thomas, age 77, gained her heavenly wings on Feb. 5, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family holding the hand of her daughter, Tera Keller, son, Todd Thomas, husband, Terry Thomas and sister, Sandra Long. She was born June 9, 1944, in Benton to Hazel (Rea) and Troy Chance. She married her childhood love, Terry Thomas in March of 1963.

Mary Lou was the most beautiful, loving, genuine and caring person and she will be dearly missed by all. She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She loved spending time, especially outdoors, with her five grandchildren and attending their many sporting events. She also had a love for fishing, picnics, horseback riding and golfing.

Mary Lou's hands were always busy, whether it was planting flowers, quilting, making delicious pies, sewing, home decorating, cooking for her family, friends and church or doing general home repairs. She was a master at everything she touched.

She was a member of the Benton Garden Club and the Franklin County Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed her monthly "Cards Club" group through the years who played few cards but loved to visit and eat well.

She became a licensed cosmetologist from Mount Vernon Beauty School in 1963, and she and her mother ran a beauty shop in her mother's home for several years. She worked as a teller at Benton Community Bank, a secretary for the Superintendent at Benton Consolidated High School and a clerk at Jackie's General Store in Benton.

She was an active member at Immanuel Baptist Church of Benton and always enjoyed her many friends and her beloved Sunday school class, the Son-Shine class. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart. Her life was a living example of a favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

She loved vacationing with her family and her dear friend, Gloria. Her annual trip to Door County, Wisconsin with husband, Terry and sister, Sandra was very special, as she loved to pick cherries on each visit. Her grandchildren wanted Nana along on all trips, which included Montana, Cape Cod, Florida and South Carolina.

She is survived by her mother, Hazel Price, of Benton; her loving spouse of 58-years, Terry; her daughter, Tera Keller; son-in-law, Ryan; granddaughters: Courtney, Caroline and Carlianne Keller; her son, Todd Thomas and daughter-in-law, Michele; grandsons: Chase and Kyle Thomas; her sister, Sandra Long of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Troy Chance; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Hazel Thomas; sister-in-law, Glenda Stiebel; brothers-in-law,: Val Thomas, Gary Thomas, Jack Stiebel and Earl Long.

Mary Lou's family would like to thank Immanuel Baptist Church and her Sunday School Son-Shine class and the many friends that brought food to their home. Also, a very special thanks to the very caring nurses at Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they provided during this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pate Funeral Home, 301 S. Main St., Benton, IL.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Baptist Church of Benton at 516 N. Main St., Benton, IL.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Immanuel Baptist Church of Benton on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m., with the Reverend Ryan Casey officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church of Benton and to Benton High School Athletics.

Online condolences can be given at www.patefh.com.