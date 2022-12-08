ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. — Mary Louise Goodman passed away on Dec. 1, 2022 in the comfort of her family on St. Helena Island, South Carolina. Mary Louise was born on Dec. 22, 1935 to Ellis and Doris (Ogle) Hall in Mountain View, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her husband, Loren Goodman, parents, and brother, Glen Hall. She attended Missouri State University, and graduated with a master's degree from Southern Illinois University. She taught and was a principal for District 95 in Carbondale, Illinois for 28 years. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Karen) and Mark Goodman, four grandchildren, Kelly (Andy), Jared (Danielle), Jason, and Clayton, and three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Leila, and Gunner.