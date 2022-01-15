Mary Louise Mantovani

Oct 27, 1936 - Jan. 12, 2022

CARBONDALE — Mary Louise Mantovani died January 12, 2022.

She was born in Lebanon, PA, on October 27, 1936. She was the daughter of Amos and Roselyn (Beltz) Black. She married Eugene O. Mantovani on January 19, 1958. They had three children, Roberta, Joann and Beth. She was retired from the SIU School of Medicine where she worked as a secretary for 13 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Roberta and Craig Reeves of Carbondale and Beth and Gerry Schatte of Festus, MO, and by her granddaughter Antonia Schatte of St. Louis, MO.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her daughter Joann, her brother Amos Black and her sister Betty Galloway.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, 310 S University Avenue, Carbondale, IL, 62901; University School Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, SIU Foundation, Colyer Hall - Mail Code 6805, 1235 Douglas Drive, Carbondale, IL, 62901; or Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund, SIU Foundation, 1490 Douglas Drive, Carbondale, IL, 62901.