Mary Luanna (Dietz) Bridges

Jan. 28, 1930 - May 22, 2023

STURGIS — Mary Luanna (Dietz) Bridges, 93, passed away peacefully, lovingly surrounded by family, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Sturgis, South Dakota, on May 22, 2023. She is survived by her sister, Wanda Busby; her children, Kathy (Mike) Collins, Brian (Clara) Bridges, and Paula (Randy) Grice; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Ida Dietz; husband, Bob Bridges; brother, Lavern Dietz; and grandson, Quintin Collins.

Mary was born Jan. 28, 1930, on the family farm outside of De Soto, Illinois, the second of three children of Ed and Ida (Dahmer) Dietz. She was raised on the family farm, attended the Dietz Country School through the 8th grade, and graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 1947. After graduation, Mary moved to Carbondale and began work as a bank teller at Carbondale National Bank. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob Bridges, on Dec. 23, 1949, in De Soto. Mary continued to work at the bank until Bob received his master's degree and began his career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Bob's 25-year career took the family to Florida, Colorado, Wyoming, Washington D.C., New Mexico, and Alabama. At every stop, Mary made friends, was active in the church and extension clubs, and had an endless thirst for learning new skills. She was an excellent seamstress, and she would do beautiful counted cross stitch pictures, upholster and refinish furniture, make pottery, and whip up a hat for a Sunday outfit, all while being the best wife and mother anyone could hope for. Many of the family's childhood friends have fond memories of Mary, as she always welcomed them with a smile and a home cooked meal.

Mary and Bob lived in various locations in New Mexico and Arizona after Bob's retirement in 1982. They enjoyed traveling the American West together, and never quite outgrew the wanderlust that living all over the United States instilled in them. After Bob's death in 2017, Mary moved to Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Sturgis, South Dakota, where she met new friends, and was cared for with love and treated with dignity and respect.

It was Mary's request that there be no funeral or memorial service, but rather that family and friends privately remember warm memories of time spent with her. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so at: Dillinger Cemetery, PO Box 3746, Carbondale, IL 62902.