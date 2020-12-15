ANNA — Mary M. Kula, age 101 of Anna, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Union County Hospital Long Term Care Facility.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Anna with Father Uriel Salamanca officiating. Family and friends may gather from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. Maximum occupancy of the church will be limited to 25 persons at one time. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Radom, Illinois.
Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna is in charge of arrangements.
To leave online condolences for the family and to view the full obituary, please visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com
