Mary "Mickey" Korando

April 14, 1932 - April 3, 2023

MURPHYSBORO — Mary "Mickey" Korando, age 90 of Murphysboro, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at Manor Court in Carbondale.

She was born April 14, 1932 in Murphysboro to William and Mildred (Reiman) Grimes.

She was married to Ray Jacquot who preceded her in death. She then married Leo Korando who preceded her in death.

She had worked for many years at Jackson County Courthouse in the treasurer's office and was known as the "Queen of the courthouse." When a judge needed to know what they could do Mickey was their go to person.

Mickey loved her community and her life in Murphysboro.

She served on the Jackson County Board for many years. She was a lifetime member of St. Andrew Catholic Church where she served the Lord and the congregation in many capacities.

Mickey is survived by her children: Earl (Bethann) Jacquot, Karen Muller, Marsha (Ted) Baker and Lisa (John) Budslick; son-in-law, Larry Rathert; 12 grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Broadhurst, Stefanie (Erik) Schmudde, Katie (David) Rednour, Jacqueline (Daniel) Bryce, Rebecca (Shyler) Mathis, Julie (Zach) Nelson, Shea (Karla) Baker, Daniel Budslick, Elisabeth Budslick, Greg (Erica) Budslick, Johnny (Tony) Budslick and Michael (Jessica) Roberts; 20 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Reiman; a son, Dennis Korando; her two husbands, Ray Jacquot and Leo Korando and daughter, Karla Rathert.

Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, April 10, 2023 in St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro at 11 a.m. with Father Joel Seipp officiating. Interment will follow in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Memorials can be directed to St. Andrew Catholic Church and will be accepted at the funeral.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home-Murphysboro.