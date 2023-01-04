Mary Rachael Stevens Evans

GALATIA – Mary Rachael Stevens Evans, 51, passed away at 10:11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial Service to honor her life will be Saturday, Jan. 7th from 3:30 p.m. with visitation from 2 p.m. until funeral hour at Sloan Funeral Home in Galatia, IL. Mike Weaver and Mark Finnie will officiate services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rachael's memory may be made to the American Liver Association at https://liverfoundation.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give/donate-now.

Rachael was born on June 2, 1971, at Eldorado Hospital, the daughter of Richard Dean Stevens and Mary Alma (Adkisson). She graduated from Galatia High School in 1989, and she completed her Associate of Science degree from Southeastern Illinois Community College. She then earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Social Work from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale on May 10, 2003. She continued her education to earn a Master's in Social Work degree from SIUC on May 8, 2004. She married Laren Evans on Dec. 11, 2010.

Racheal was a social worker, supervisor, and director of Lutheran Child and Family Services for the Southern region for 14 years at Mount Vernon and Belleville, IL.

Rachael loved cooking, gardening, traveling, boating on the Lake of Egypt, spending time with her family, including her dogs Bella and Sir Winston, and in her earlier years, enjoyed riding her horses and barrel racing. During her retirement, she also enjoyed art projects, such as painting, and decorating her home for the holidays. To those who knew Rachael, she gave her time, knowledge, and resources to helping others who were in need. Her co-workers, friends, and family fondly remember and cherish how her energy could light up a room and that she helped friends and family, including caring for her dad in his last year of life. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Galatia, IL.

Rachael is survived by her husband, Laren Evans, daughter Mary Kristina (Michael) Anderson, children Ethan Evans, Isaac Evans, Wyatt Evans, and Avery Evans, grandchildren Chase and Kane Anderson, mother, Mary Stevens, and sister, Robyn Stevens. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard D. Stevens.