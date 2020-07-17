× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON CITY — Mary Ruth Brooks, 85, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior at 12:39 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Mary was born June 1, 1935, in Reevesville, to William L. and Esther Aileen (Choate) Boyd.

She married Harvey Brooks and he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2018.

Mary was a cosmetology instructor at Marion College of Beauty Culture. She later opened her own shop and eventually retired from doing hair. Later in life she went to school to be a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and worked for a few years in Alabama.

Mary attended Southern Illinois Worship Center in Herrin.

She was an avid bowler when she was younger. She also liked to play golf and go fishing.

She will be dearly missed by her family.

Mary is survived by her two children, Dennis (Connie) Lowery of Boles, and Debbie (Don) McBride; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Neikes, Jasmine (Brian) LaGore, Trenton (Sharmaine) Lowery, Kasi McBride and Tara Burton; eight great-grandchildren; and one great grandchild expected in September; two brothers, David (Mae) Boyd and Richard (Aletha) Boyd. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.