HERRIN — Mary Ruth Scherer, 93, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in SIH Herrin Hospital.

She was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Herrin, to Leslie S. and Ada (Faughn) Goodwin.

Mary Ruth was united in marriage with August E. (Dee) Scherer on Nov. 3, 1950. He preceded her in death Sept. 24, 2009.

Mary was a lifelong member of the Herrin First Baptist Church.

Mary taught language arts in the Herrin School System for many years.

She also taught a Sunday school class for young girls for many years.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Julie Scherer of Bath, England; two grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Scherer of Herculaneum, Missouri, Stephanie (Aaron) Gose of Marion; four great-grandchildren, Nathan and David Gose of Marion, Ethan and Jacob Rozner of Herculaneum, Missouri; one niece, Mildred Gehler; and three nephews Ed Goodwin, Carl (Cookie) Goodwin and Clay (Laurie) Goodwin.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son Mike Scherer; four brothers and four sisters-in-law, Harold (Lois) Goodwin, Earl Goodwin, Carl (Lillian) Goodwin, Ed (Wilma) Goodwin, Norma “Sis” Plumlee; niece, Mary Ann Goodwin; and many other relatives.