HERRIN — Mary Ruth Scherer, 93, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in SIH Herrin Hospital.
She was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Herrin, to Leslie S. and Ada (Faughn) Goodwin.
Mary Ruth was united in marriage with August E. (Dee) Scherer on Nov. 3, 1950. He preceded her in death Sept. 24, 2009.
Mary was a lifelong member of the Herrin First Baptist Church.
Mary taught language arts in the Herrin School System for many years.
You have free articles remaining.
She also taught a Sunday school class for young girls for many years.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Julie Scherer of Bath, England; two grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Scherer of Herculaneum, Missouri, Stephanie (Aaron) Gose of Marion; four great-grandchildren, Nathan and David Gose of Marion, Ethan and Jacob Rozner of Herculaneum, Missouri; one niece, Mildred Gehler; and three nephews Ed Goodwin, Carl (Cookie) Goodwin and Clay (Laurie) Goodwin.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son Mike Scherer; four brothers and four sisters-in-law, Harold (Lois) Goodwin, Earl Goodwin, Carl (Lillian) Goodwin, Ed (Wilma) Goodwin, Norma “Sis” Plumlee; niece, Mary Ann Goodwin; and many other relatives.
Special thanks to to her devoted caregivers, Jan Phillips, Neal McPherson, Cyrilene Hicks and Ed Goodwin.
PUBLIC VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and by the signing of Executive Order by Governor Pritzker banning the gathering of any event which may gather 50 or more individuals effective March 18, 2020. Private family services will be Saturday, March 21, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, with Pastor Brad Harlow officiating. Interment will be in Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy.
Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to The First Baptist Church of Herrin to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 2071, Herrin, IL 62948.
To leave a message of condolence or to share a life story, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.