CARBONDALE — Mary Susan Tarr, 80, of Carbondale, passed away February 9, 2021, with her family by her side.
Funeral Services with Mass for Mary Susan Tarr will be Thursday, February 18, 2021, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Murdale Gardens of Memory.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of St. Francis Catholic church or a charity of the donor's choice.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
