Mary Virginia 'Gin' Willson

HERRIN — Mary Virginia “Gin” (Trumbo) Willson, 100, of Herrin, formerly of Newburgh, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home in Herrin.

She was born Aug. 10, 1920, to the late Frank and Mary Trumbo in Uniontown, Kentucky.

She married Thorpe Willson on April 6, 1940, in Morganfield, Kentucky.

Virginia was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. She was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and Care Bears for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, camping, going to church, and spending time with her family; especially the grands and greats.

She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Newburgh, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Thorpe Willson; her sister, Rosalyn Aspinall; her brothers, Alan and Beltran Trumbo; her great-grandson, Schaeffer Fisher.