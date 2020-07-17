CARBONDALE — Mary Virginia Harris, 73, passed away, Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born Oct. 6, 1946.
Mary is survived by her husband, Rufus Harris; and children, Pastor William C. "Chris" Harris and Denise Fletcher.
Visitation will begin at noon Friday, July 17, and be until time of the service at 1 p.m. in Brown's Faith Temple in Alton.
Local services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in Faith Temple Church at 506 Marion St., in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. also at Faith Temple Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.