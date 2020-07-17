× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Mary Virginia Harris, 73, passed away, Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born Oct. 6, 1946.

Mary is survived by her husband, Rufus Harris; and children, Pastor William C. "Chris" Harris and Denise Fletcher.

Visitation will begin at noon Friday, July 17, and be until time of the service at 1 p.m. in Brown's Faith Temple in Alton.

Local services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in Faith Temple Church at 506 Marion St., in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. also at Faith Temple Church.

