Matt Maynard

April 17, 1978 - Feb. 1, 2023

Matt Maynard, 44, of Sheridan passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at his home while being held by his loving wife. He was born April 17, 1978, in Pinckneyville, Illinois, the son of Randy and Julie (Piasecki) Maynard. He married his best friend, Michelle Campbell, on March 15, 2008.

Matt graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Southern Illinois University, which led him to a rewarding career in information technology. He enjoyed remote control flying and target sports.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 15 years, Michelle Campbell; parents, Randy and Julie Maynard; brothers-in-law, Chris (Sherri) Campbell and Scott Campbell; niece and nephews, Kaitlyn, Caleb, and Matthew; aunts and uncles, Patsy (Bill) Donahue, Stan (Patti) Piasecki, Dan (Julia) Piasecki; and his beloved furbabies, Raven, Tesla, and Pixie. He was preceded in passing by his brother, Scott Maynard.

A memorial gathering will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park (Prairie Waters), 4180 Westfield Road, Westfield, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.flannerbuchanan.com.